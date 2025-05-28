Rajasthan: CBN seizes 150 grams of illegal Mephadrone near Jaipur railway station

Jaipur: The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Jaipur Cell, have seized 150 grams of illegal MD (Mephadrone) and arrested one person near Station Road, Jaipur Railway Station.

Based on specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of illegal MD for distribution in the area, a dedicated team from CBN Jaipur was dispatched on May 27, 2025.

The team intercepted the suspect on Station Road near Jaipur Railway Station. Upon conducting a thorough search of his belongings and personal effects, officers discovered 150 grams of Mephadrone (MD) concealed in two polythene packets hidden beneath the insoles of his sports shoes.

After completing all necessary legal procedures, the seized substance was taken into custody under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the individual was arrested.

Further investigation is currently underway.

This successful operation was carried out under the supervision of Naresh Bundel, Deputy Narcotics Commissioner, Kota (Rajasthan), as part of CBN’s intensified crackdown on illegal drug trafficking in Rajasthan.

He informed that the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) would continue similar stringent action against the trafficking of illegal narcotics to curb the illegal trade of intoxicating substances in the state.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue strict actions against narcotics trafficking to curb the illegal drug trade across the state.

"If you have any information regarding the trafficking of drugs or alcohol, you are encouraged to report it. The identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential,” they said.



