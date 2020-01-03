Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief Minister Ashok Gehlot downplayed the deaths of more than hundred infants in the government Hospital at Kota in the state. When asked about the appalling conditions and lack of hygiene in the ICU of the hospital, Gehlot responded by saying that the state of hospitals across the country in various states is the same.

A green carpet was being laid out for the visit of ministers who were scheduled to visit the Kota hospital on Friday, but when highlighted by the media, it was quickly removed.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called for the sacking of Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan chief Minister. Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati described the deaths of infants in such a large number as shameful and unfortunate.

The health minister of Rajasthan, Raghu Sharma has come in for criticism for having taken several days to visit the Kota hospital. Chief Minister Gehlot has also drawn flak for his response to the situation in view of the alarmingly high number of deaths.

The Kota tragedy has been at the top of headlines for the past few days. The Bahujan Samaj Party chief, Mayawati, criticised Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not visiting Kota where poor infants lost their lives due to official negligence. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also hit out at Priyanka Vadra for ignoring the Kota tragedy and rushing to UP to stage a 'drama'.