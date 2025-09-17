Rajasthan CM extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan'

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday extended heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. The day was marked with service activities across the state as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada'.

Leading the campaign in Jaipur, Chief Minister Sharma launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan' at City Park in Mansarovar.

He joined citizens in cleaning the park premises and planted saplings, spreading the message of environmental protection and community participation.

Addressing the gathering, he administered the 'Swachhata Pledge', calling upon people to make cleanliness not just an activity but a way of life, and to actively contribute towards building a clean India.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the state's new Sewerage Policy aimed at improving urban sanitation and sewer management. He distributed PPP kits to sanitation workers, recognising their role as frontline contributors to public health, and honoured beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

In a gesture symbolic of Prime Minister Modi's humble beginnings, CM Sharma later visited a roadside tea stall at Shiprapath in Mansarovar. There, he rolled up his sleeves to prepare tea, served it to onlookers, and sat down with the public to share a cup.

He also made the payment digitally through UPI, underscoring the government's commitment to promoting digital transactions at the grassroots.

During the visit, he directed the local councillor to ensure that tea vendors and cart owners in the area were linked with the Prime Minister's Swanidhi Yojana, a scheme designed to support the street vendors with financial assistance and economic stability.

Across Rajasthan, cleanliness drives, tree plantation programmes, and welfare activities were organised on Wednesday as part of 'Seva Pakhwada', aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of service and social responsibility.

By combining symbolic acts with policy announcements, Chief Minister Sharma emphasised that celebrating Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday was not merely about greetings, but about taking forward the ideals of service, cleanliness, and empowerment.



