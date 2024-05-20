  • Menu
Rajasthan CM hails POCSO court verdict in Bhilwara gangrape & murder case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday welcomed the death sentence awarded to two convicts in the Bhilwara gangrape and murder case.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday welcomed the death sentence awarded to two convicts in the Bhilwara gangrape and murder case.

In a post on X, the chief minister posted, "We welcome the decision of the Honorable Court which sentenced Bhatti gangrape and murder convicts to death."

"Today, during the glorious tenure of BJP's double engine government, there is zero tolerance policy towards crime against girls in the state," he said.

"Today, there is no place for crime and criminals in Rajasthan and if anyone dares to commit a crime, he will not be spared at any cost," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court sentenced two brothers to death for the gangrape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Bhilwara district last year.

The victim's remains were found in a brick-kiln, hours after she went missing while grazing cattle in her village.

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved.

