Rajasthan CM inaugurates, lays foundation of development projects in Jaipur

TN CM announces Rs 560 cr relief for paddy crop loss to farmers
Bengal to use only electric vehicles in administrative functioning
SC refuses to interfere with order to release Cauvery water to TN, protests erupt in Karnataka
Land-for-job scam: After Lalu, sanctions against 3 more obtained, CBI tells Delhi court
IndiGo & British Airways sign codeshare agreement
I and B ministry advisory to all TV channels, no to persons with terrorism charges in debates
India continues to help SL's crippled railway, completes projects worth over $1bn
HDFC MF gets Reserve Bank nod for hiking stake in Federal Bank, Equitas SFB, 3 other lenders
Adani Group bags Rs 13,888 crore worth contracts for smart meter installation in Maharashtra
Highlights
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation or inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 1,410 crore in Jaipur
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation or inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 1,410 crore in Jaipur on Thursday and said his government was working dedicatedly for the holistic development of the state.
Gehlot laid the foundation stone of Phase 1-C of the Metro project for Jaipur city. The project's estimated cost is Rs 980 crore. He also inaugurated Lakshmi Mandir Tiraha underpass and Ramnivas Bagh underground parking.
The chief minister said the state government is working dedicatedly for the development of the entire state.
