Rajasthan CM inaugurates, lays foundation of development projects in Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation or inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 1,410 crore in Jaipur on Thursday and said his government was working dedicatedly for the holistic development of the state.

Gehlot laid the foundation stone of Phase 1-C of the Metro project for Jaipur city. The project's estimated cost is Rs 980 crore. He also inaugurated Lakshmi Mandir Tiraha underpass and Ramnivas Bagh underground parking.

The chief minister said the state government is working dedicatedly for the development of the entire state.