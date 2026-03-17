Rajasthan CM meets Union ministers in Delhi, discusses state development & Centre-state coordination

Jaipur: During his visit to New Delhi on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma paid courtesy calls on several senior Union Ministers and top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, holding detailed discussions on the state's development priorities, public welfare schemes, and strengthening the coordination between the Centre and the state.

The Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the law and order situation in the state, along with ongoing development initiatives.

He emphasised that coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state are helping Rajasthan move towards new heights of progress, adding that the guidance of the Union Home Minister continues to inspire the state leadership.

In a meeting with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda, Chief Minister Sharma discussed strengthening healthcare services, expanding medical infrastructure, and ensuring effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He reiterated that providing quality healthcare remains a top priority of the state government.

Chief Minister Sharma also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where discussions focused on inclusive growth, economic development, and infrastructure expansion in Rajasthan.

He expressed gratitude for the Centre's continued support, noting that it is playing a crucial role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Rajasthan.

During his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, the Chief Minister extended birthday greetings and discussed key water-related initiatives, including the Ram Jal Setu Link Project and the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring access to safe drinking water across all regions, including remote areas.

Chief Minister Sharma also met Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi to deliberate on strengthening the Public Distribution System, safeguarding consumer interests, and promoting renewable energy initiatives.

Additionally, in the Chief Minister's meeting with the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, discussions were held on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, promotion of international languages, and expansion of employment-oriented education for youth.

He emphasised the state's vision of an "Educated State, Advanced State".

During the visit, Chief Minister Sharma also met the BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, where discussions were held on strengthening the party organisation and guiding its party workers.

The Chief Minister said that with stronger Centre-state coordination under the "double engine government", Rajasthan is setting new benchmarks in development, governance, and public welfare.

He expressed confidence that continued support from the Central government will ensure effective implementation of schemes and deliver tangible benefits to the people of the state.







