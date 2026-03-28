Rajasthan CM orders strict action on LPG supply violations​

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday directed strict action against black marketing and overpricing of Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders, instructing officials to register First Information Reports, initiate licence cancellation proceedings, and blacklist repeat offenders.​

Chairing a high‑level review meeting via video conferencing at the Chief Minister’s Office, Sharma asked all District Collectors to conduct daily reviews of LPG supply and closely monitor the ground situation.

He emphasised the need for surprise inspections and strict reconciliation between stock registers and actual physical inventory to prevent irregularities. ​

The Chief Minister directed the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Police Department, and other concerned agencies to undertake joint enforcement drives across districts.​

He also called for regular inspections of LPG warehouses, agencies, and distribution centres. ​

Sharma stressed that district‑level helplines and grievance redressal portals must function effectively, with all complaints resolved within 24 hours. ​

He directed that the process be regularly monitored at the Chief Secretary level. ​

He also called for awareness campaigns through social media, local media, and at the Panchayat level, while warning against rumours or misinformation that could trigger artificial demand. ​

“Daily assessment of demand and supply must be ensured,” he said.​

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure strict adherence to Central Government guidelines on LPG allocation, including mandatory One‑Time Password‑based delivery and proper record-keeping through diary entries. ​

He further emphasised the expansion of Piped Natural Gas and City Gas Distribution networks, directing that all approvals for pipeline laying be granted within 24 hours. Industries should also be encouraged to shift towards PNG, he added.​

Officials informed the meeting that, as per the new Standard Operating Procedures, adequate supplies of commercial LPG cylinders are being maintained. ​

As of March 27, a total of 3,741 inspections have been conducted across the state, including 1,506 gas agency inspections. ​

The state government is currently operating helpline numbers 14435, 112, and 181 to assist the public.​

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, senior officials from concerned departments, and District Collectors, who joined via video conferencing.​