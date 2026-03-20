Rajasthan CM reviews Jaipur Metro expansion plans, directs inclusion of key locations

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the expansion plans of the Jaipur Metro, directing officials to ensure that all key locations are included in upcoming phases while preparing a comprehensive action plan based on population density.

Emphasising the importance of accessible and efficient public transport, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to strengthening Jaipur’s urban mobility through the metro network.

He instructed officials to prioritise connectivity in densely populated areas and ensure seamless integration of new corridors with the existing metro lines.

Highlighting the need for efficiency, Sharma said, “Timely development of metro projects and maintaining controlled costs are essential, especially keeping future requirements in view.”

During the meeting, officials presented the proposed alignments for metro expansion, following the Budget 2025–26 announcement regarding the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending the metro network to Jagatpura and Vaishali Nagar.

The Chief Minister directed that a comprehensive Master Plan be prepared to extend the metro network to key areas, including Amer, Bagrana (Agra Road), Jagatpura, and ISBT Heerapura, taking into account the city’s growing population and future urban needs.

He also reviewed the proposed elevated road project from Aranya Bhawan to Jagatpura and instructed that the Jaipur Development Authority and Jaipur Metro authorities work in close coordination to ensure smooth execution of the project.

Additionally, Sharma reviewed the progress of ongoing metro works, including Phase-2, Phase-1C (Badi Chaupar–Transport Nagar), and Phase-1D (Mansarovar–Ajmer Road Crossing). Officials made a detailed presentation outlining various action plans and progress updates.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary (Finance) and Managing Director of Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited Vaibhav Galriya, and Commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority Siddharth Mahajan, along with other officials from Jaipur Metro and JDA.



