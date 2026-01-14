Rajasthan CM Sharma inaugurates Makar Sankranti festival in Jaipur by flying kites

Jaipur: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the kite festival at the Jal Mahal embankment on Wednesday by flying a kite, thereby commemorating the traditional celebration of the festival.

The Chief Minister also viewed a kite exhibition organised on the theme of Operation Sindoor. He interacted with folk artists and encouraged them for their contributions to preserving Rajasthan’s cultural heritage.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state on Makar Sankranti, CM Sharma said that the festival is a symbol of Rajasthan’s rich culture and traditions. He added that events like the Kite Festival strengthen folk culture, promote creativity and social awareness, and play an important role in boosting tourism.

The CM posted related pictures on his X handle and extended greetings. "On the sacred occasion of Makar Sankranti, the kite festival organised on the embankment of Jal Mahal in Jaipur was inaugurated by flying a kite. This festival of kites is a symbol of our rich culture and eternal traditions, which have kept us connected from generation to generation."

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the kite festival is being organised this year at all seven divisional headquarters of the state, as well as in Jaisalmer and Mount Abu.

A vibrant confluence of colourful kites, traditional festivities, and domestic and international tourists was witnessed at the Jal Mahal embankment.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, MLA Shri Balmukundacharya, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) Praveen Gupta, Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riyad, other senior officers, domestic and foreign tourists, and members of the general public were present on the occasion.

Minister Diya Kumari also posted on X, "Today, on the sacred occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Jaipur Kite Festival was inaugurated from the embankment of the world-famous Jal Mahal by the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @BhajanlalBjpJi."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sharma also celebrated Makar Sankranti by flying a kite at the Chief Minister’s residence.

He conveyed a message of respect for folk traditions and emphasised the need to preserve them. He wished the people of the state happiness and prosperity, stating that the festival, celebrated with the sun’s transition into the northern hemisphere, symbolises cultural heritage and infuses positive energy into life.



