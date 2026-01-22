Rajasthan CM transfers Rs 1,590cr to farmers, women and labourers; announces Gram Utthan Camps

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that farmers are the soul of India and that when farmers are empowered, villages, states, and the nation progress together. He said the state government is continuously fulfilling the promises made in its manifesto and remains fully committed to the welfare and prosperity of farmers.

The Chief Minister announced that from January 23, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, Gram Utthan Camps will be organised in every Girdawar circle across the state. He appealed to farmers and livestock owners to participate in large numbers and take advantage of various government welfare schemes.

CM Sharma was addressing a programme in Sirohi for the transfer of Kisan Samman Nidhi and the launch of Gram Utthan Camps. He recalled that on this day two years ago, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya was performed, fulfilling a cultural legacy awaited for decades. He also noted that on this very day, the Prime Minister had launched the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign from Panipat, Haryana, marking a milestone for women’s empowerment.

The Chief Minister said the state government is working with dedication for the welfare of all sections of society, including the poor, women, youth, and farmers. Gram Utthan Camps are being organised to ensure that government schemes reach the grassroots. In these camps, approvals will be granted for welfare schemes such as fencing, water tanks, pipelines, farm ponds, sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, plastic mulch, and solar pumps.

Applications under the Chief Minister Kisan Sathi Sahayata Yojana will also be processed. He added that the camps will facilitate applications for solar pumps, Kisan Credit Cards, new custom hiring centres, registration of animals under the Chief Minister Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana, and animal vaccination. Other services will include registration of primary dairy cooperative societies, distribution of ownership cards, repair of canals and water channels, registration under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, and water conservation works under the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan.

During the programme, Chief Minister Sharma transferred over Rs 1,590 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than one crore farmers, women, and labourers across the state. This included over Rs 653 crore to more than 65 lakh farmers as the fifth instalment of the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through DBT, and Rs 327 crore as crop damage compensation to five lakh farmers. Additionally, Rs 240 crore was transferred to over 10,000 farmers for procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), while Rs 50 crore was disbursed to four lakh livestock farmers under the Chief Minister Milk Producer Support Scheme. More than Rs 75 crore was transferred to 30 lakh beneficiaries of the Chief Minister LPG Subsidy Scheme, and Rs 100 crore was given to 20,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Chief Minister also transferred Rs 100 crore to one lakh construction workers through DBT.

Agricultural equipment worth Rs 40 crore was distributed on the occasion. The Chief Minister said that economic empowerment of farmers is a top priority of the state government. Under the double-engine government, an additional Rs 3,000 has been added to the Rs 6,000 provided under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, raising the total annual assistance to Rs 9,000. He said bonuses of Rs 125 and Rs 150 per quintal have been given on wheat procurement over the last two years, and interest-free crop loans worth Rs 50,000 crore have been provided during the same period. To promote energy self-reliance, a subsidy of Rs 822 crore has been provided for installing 52,000 solar pump sets under the PM KUSUM scheme.

Farmers in 22 districts are now receiving electricity during daytime hours. He also highlighted welfare measures for livestock rearers, including a 25 per cent increase in grants for cow shelters, interest-free loans worth Rs 653 crore, and veterinary treatment through mobile veterinary units. “The previous government held an investment summit in its final year, while we organised a Rising Summit immediately after taking office,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that MoUs worth Rs 8 lakh crore have already been implemented. Emphasising employment generation, he said that over one lakh government appointments have been made so far, recruitment is underway for 1.43 lakh posts, and a recruitment calendar has been issued for an additional one lakh positions.

Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Gautam Kumar Dak said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened farmers financially, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has further enhanced farmers’ honorarium in line with the manifesto promises.

He said the state government is working decisively to ensure daytime electricity supply for farmers. Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Ota Ram Dewasi said that the state government has provided several development initiatives to the Sirohi district over the past two years.



