Rajasthan DBT Scam: Network Accused Of Diverting Funds From Welfare Schemes

A major financial fraud involving government welfare schemes has come to light in Rajasthan, where investigators uncovered a network allegedly diverting funds meant for beneficiaries under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programmes.

The schemes targeted reportedly include Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), along with state pension and crop compensation initiatives. So far, 51 individuals have been arrested, and authorities suspect the misappropriated amount runs into crores of rupees.

In one case from Jhalawar district, a resident claimed he was approached by a teenager who requested a copy of his Aadhaar card, promising a share of government scheme benefits. Days later, he reportedly received Rs 5,000, allegedly half of the sanctioned amount, though he remained unaware of the specific scheme involved.

Another instance involved a mobile shop owner whose family received funds under PM-Kisan despite questions about land ownership eligibility. Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments.

Investigators are probing how Aadhaar details were collected and used to fraudulently access welfare funds. Officials suggest the current findings may represent only a fraction of a much larger operation exploiting loopholes in the DBT system.