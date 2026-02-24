Rajasthan: DPR worth Rs 275.68 cr prepared for Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit

Jaipur: Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the state government has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs 275.68 crore for the implementation of the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit Development Plan.

The Review Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Rajasthan Heritage Authority approved the proposed works under this DPR on February 3, 2026. She said that developing new tourism circuits and schemes creates direct and indirect employment opportunities for local communities.

The state government will prioritise providing maximum employment to local residents.

This project will generate opportunities for local material suppliers and workers, and will also benefit tour operators, guides, hotels, parking services, cafeterias, souvenir shops, handicrafts, and homestay operators.

Responding to supplementary questions raised by MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari during Question Hour, the Tourism Minister said that before developing assets under the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit Development Scheme, consultations will be held with local authorities to ensure proper maintenance and operation.

Regular monitoring will be carried out by the District Tourism Development Committee, chaired by the District Collector. She added that there is currently no provision to link the circuit to any digital promotion scheme.

However, the department will promote the proposed destinations through print, electronic, and social media, as well as departmental digital platforms and printed publicity materials, to attract more domestic and international tourists.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question, the Tourism Minister stated that under paragraph 55 of the State Budget 2024-25 (February 8, 2024), a provision of Rs 100 crore was announced for the development of the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit, covering key sites associated with the life of Maharana Pratap, including Chavand, Haldighati, Gogunda, Kumbhalgarh, Diver, Udaipur, and others.

She informed that the Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation and the Rajasthan Heritage Authority have been appointed as implementing agencies, with the latter to monitor the project works.

Financial and administrative approval of Rs 100 crore was issued in January 2025 for the preparation of the DPR, and Rs 2.83 lakh was spent on the Concept Project Report (CPR).

She further stated that as the Maharana Pratap Circuit Project is linked to the pride and public faith of Mewar, extensive consultations were held at various levels, and the DPR was prepared after incorporating suggestions received.

The financial approval process for the DPR is currently underway, after which development works will be undertaken accordingly.



