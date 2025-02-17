Rajasthan Election Dept launches voter literacy club campaign in schools

Jaipur : Rajasthan Election Department on Monday launched a campaign to establish, strengthen, and operate Voter Literacy Clubs (ELC) in government and private higher secondary schools across the state.

The initiative aligns with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Election Commission of India and the Ministry of Education. The primary objective of this campaign is to prepare young students as responsible future voters by educating them about democracy and the electoral process and encouraging their active participation in elections.

Under the guidance of Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan, and in collaboration with the School Education Department - Directorate of Secondary Education, Bikaner, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been developed to ensure the smooth functioning and monitoring of ELCs at the PEEO, UCEEO, block, district, and state levels.

To achieve the goal of "No Voter Should Be Left Behind," students are being informed about the four annual voter eligibility dates – January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1.

Those who turn 17 years old are encouraged to pre-register as voters, ensuring they are prepared to vote once they reach 18 years of age.

ELCs in schools promote ethical voting through engaging activities such as dramas, speeches, songs, poems, and the Election Commission’s prescribed voting oath.

Additionally, students receive awareness sessions on democracy, the electoral process, and the Model Code of Conduct.

As per the new SOP, the Education Department will integrate ELC activities into its Shivira Calendar starting from the next academic session.

The District Election Office is also conducting online monitoring of ELC-related data via the Shala Darpan portal and the Private School portal.

To encourage participation, the best-performing school ELC heads and institutions will be honoured at the block and district levels on the upcoming National Voters' Day.

Additionally, ERO officers and District Election Officers with the best overall performance will be recognised at the state level.