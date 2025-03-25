Rajasthan farm minister Kirodi Lal Meena terms phone tapping row an old issue

Jaipur: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena, on Tuesday attended the agriculture fair organised by the Rajasthan Agriculture University and expressed satisfaction with the work that he was doing in the state Cabinet.

During his visit, Kirodi Lal Meena engaged with students at the Agro Business Management Campus and stated, "I am satisfied to be the Agriculture Minister of Rajasthan.”

When asked about the phone tapping issue that rocked the state, Meena dismissed it as an “old matter.”

Responding to the media's questions about the changed stance about his role, Meena remarked, "One should change according to the weather."

It needs to be mentioned here that Meena had earlier resigned as state minister and was not attending Cabinet meetings as well.

Later, he accused the Rajasthan government of phone tapping that led to a lot of embarrassment for the BJP and bad blood.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, is reportedly scheduled to visit Bikaner on Wednesday, while Meena arrived a day earlier.

When asked about his recent interactions with the Chief Minister, Meena downplayed speculation over his absence in photos, saying, "What difference does it make? Sometimes we meet, sometimes we don't. We will also get a photo clicked."

Regarding the new coaching Bill which was sent to the select committee on Monday after a thorough discussion, Meena stated that students should have the freedom to pursue coaching after passing 10th grade, but emphasised the need for regulation.

"The public should not be exploited, and parents should not face excessive financial burdens. This Bill is in the interest of students, parents, and coaching institutes. However, no one should have unchecked authority, and coaching fees must be controlled," he asserted.

On the issue involving Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar of Swami Keshwanand Agriculture University, where allegations surfaced about Kumar’s daughter’s name appearing in multiple research projects, Meena stated that an “impartial investigation will be conducted, and if wrongdoing is found, action will be taken."



