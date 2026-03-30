Rajasthan: Gehlot responds to CM Sharma, says son never stayed at official residence

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday strongly responded to remarks made by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, asserting that his son never resided at the official Chief Minister’s residence and lived independently in a rented house.

Reacting to Sharma’s comments, Gehlot said the Chief Minister should focus on governance rather than speculating about internal matters of the Congress party. “Who is paying attention to us or not is not your concern. These are our internal issues. You should answer questions related to your own government,” he told reporters in Jaipur.

The response came after CM Sharma, while addressing a gathering in Jamwaramgarh on Sunday, took a swipe at Gehlot, claiming that “no one in Delhi is paying attention to him these days” and that those he once criticised are now in positions of influence.

Gehlot dismissed the remarks and questioned the government’s responses to opposition queries. “Look at the questions we are raising and the answers being given. I ask something specific, and they respond with something entirely unrelated. Even I cannot understand their replies,” he said.

He also criticised the Chief Minister’s advisory team, suggesting that poor guidance could harm the government’s credibility. “The Chief Minister should review the responses himself and reconsider the advisers around him,” he added.

Clarifying his earlier remarks, Gehlot said his statement about keeping family members away from governance was being misinterpreted. “I never said family members should stay away from politics. I only said they should be kept away from government functioning,” he said.

He maintained that there is nothing wrong with family members entering politics. “Sons, daughters, or relatives should come forward in politics. Their participation can benefit from the experience of senior leaders and strengthen the next generation,” Gehlot said.

The former Chief Minister also flagged several governance issues, including the delay in Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections and the absence of student union elections in universities and colleges. “Why are elections not being held? Do you not want to encourage the youth? These developments are unfortunate,” he said.

Gehlot urged the Chief Minister to take firm control of the administration.

“You are a decent person. Please take charge, rein in the system, and review your advisory team. There is growing public concern, and the government must respond appropriately,” he added.