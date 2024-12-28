Rajasthan Government Dissolves Nine Districts in Key Cabinet Decision

In a key decision during the Rajasthan government’s Cabinet meeting on December 28, 2024, nine districts were dissolved as part of a broader district reorganization in Rajasthan. This move comes after a comprehensive review, including input from the high-level expert committee. The committee, formed in July 2024, suggested that the new districts, announced during the Gehlot government tenure, were not feasible for effective governance.

Dissolved Districts in Rajasthan:

Dudu

Kekri

Shahpura

Neemkathana

Gangapur City

Jaipur Rural

Jodhpur Rural

Anupgarh

Sanchore

With these dissolutions, the state will now have 41 districts and 7 divisions. The Bhajan Lal Sharma government has retained several districts created during the Gehlot administration, but district mergers in Rajasthan are a key part of the administrative changes.

The decision was made following extensive consultations with public representatives and administrators, leading to district reorganization in Rajasthan aimed at improving governance efficiency.

Gehlot Responds to Cabinet Decision on District Mergers

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his concerns about the decision, highlighting that small districts provide significant benefits for governance. He also commented on the Gehlot dissolves districts in Rajasthan, arguing that thoughtful planning was behind the creation of these divisions during his tenure.

Other Key Cabinet Meeting Decisions Rajasthan

The Cabinet meeting also approved restructuring of Rajasthan's Gram Panchayats, employment for 1 lakh people by 2025, and extending the validity of CET scores. These measures aim to strengthen governance while ensuring better public service delivery.

With these Bhajan Lal Sharma decisions, Rajasthan embarks on a path of district reorganization 2024, reshaping administrative boundaries and striving for greater efficiency. The district mergers in Rajasthan reflect the government's ongoing efforts to streamline administration and improve service delivery across the state.