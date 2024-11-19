Rajasthan govt announces Rs 51 lakh to deceased family of murdered beautician

Jaipur: Last rites of Jodhpur-based beautician Anita Chaudhary, whose body was found in pieces on October 30, were performed in Jodhpur on Tuesday after a consensus was reached between the administration and her family members on fulfilling demands of the deceased's family.

These included a recommendation for a CBI inquiry, the job for Anita's son and financial aid of Rs 51 lakh for the deceased family.

Anita Chaudhary's body was lying in the mortuary of AIIMS hospital for the last 20 days while her family members were staging a protest pitching their demands.

On Tuesday, talks were held at the Circuit House between Osian MLA Bhera Ram Siyol, Jodhpur Commissioner Rajendra Singh, MLA Devendra Joshi and ADJ Crime Alok and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, the deceased's husband Manmohan and other family members.

Anita Chaudhary's family had staged a protest since her murder raising their demands. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also participated in the protest held on Monday.

The government has accepted some demands of Anita's family. As per their demand, there has been a consensus on handing over the investigation of the entire murder case to the CBI. The government will also give financial assistance of Rs 51 lakh to Anita Chaudhary's family.

Anita Chaudhary was brutally murdered in Jodhpur and her body cut into pieces was found on October 30 from accused Gulamuddin's house. The accused was arrested in Mumbai.

Police also took accused Gulamuddin to Mumbai where the team collected information on where Gulamuddin stayed in Mumbai and to whom he sold Anita's jewellery, etc.

The court will announce its decision on the polygraph test of the accused on November 20.

Gulamuddin's lawyer M A Rao had said that the test cannot be done without the consent of the accused.