Rajasthan govt renames Mohammadpura village as Mohanpura, notification issued

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has changed the name of Mohammadpura village in Digod tehsil of Kota district to Mohanpura, and issued a formal notification to this effect.

According to the notification, the village, located under the Budhadit police station area, will now be known as Mohanpura in all government records, including revenue documents, schools, and administrative offices.

The village has more than six dozen households and is inhabited entirely by members of the Hindu community, with no Muslim families residing there.

Earlier, the name Mohammadpura was recorded in official documents despite the village's demographic composition.

Notably, the Rajasthan government had recently renamed Khedarasulpur village in the Kaithun area to Khedarampur, reflecting a broader trend of revising village names.

Locals said the village was named Mohammadpura during the princely state era after a police outpost in-charge named Mohammad.

The name was subsequently entered into official records and continued for decades.

Mulchand Gurjar, administrator of the Madanpura Panchayat, stated that villagers had long been demanding a change in the village's name.

Mohammadpura (now Mohanpura) falls under the Piplada Assembly constituency and is situated about 46 kilometres from the Digod tehsil headquarters, on the banks of the Chambal River.

Naib Tehsildar Hemraj Nagar said most residents of the village are engaged in agriculture. Villagers had submitted a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking a name change.

Following his efforts, the Union Home Ministry approved the proposal, after which the state government issued the notification.

Villagers have expressed gratitude to the Speaker. Officials said the formal implementation process will begin once instructions are received from the District Collector, said Preetam Meena.

The order regarding the Rajasthan government officially changing the name of Mohammadpura village to Mohanpura in the Piplada Assembly constituency was issued by Hari Singh Meena, Deputy Secretary of the state Revenue Department, formally amending the village’s name in government records.

The change was made on the basis of a letter received from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, following due administrative procedure.

Digod Tehsildar Pritam Kumari Meena said the name change was initiated at the request of the villagers.

"The villagers, along with the village sarpanch Moolchand Gurjar, submitted a written application seeking the change. The request included a letter on the sarpanch's official letterhead bearing the signatures of all villagers," she said.