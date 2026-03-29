Rajasthan has enough fuel, fertiliser stocks; no need to panic: Chief Secy

Jaipur: In compliance with directives issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors in view of the evolving situation in West Asia, Rajasthan Chief Secretary V. Srinivas convened a high-level review meeting with heads of departments at the State Secretariat on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed the availability and supply of LPG, petrol, diesel, and fertilisers across the state.

The Chief Secretary said adequate stocks of LPG, petrol, diesel, and fertilisers are available in Rajasthan and there is no need for the public to panic. He directed all departments to ensure coordinated efforts to maintain uninterrupted supply and provide maximum relief to citizens.

Srinivas said the supply situation has improved due to increased domestic LPG production and diversification of sourcing beyond West Asia. Supply to domestic consumers, hospitals, and institutions remains smooth, and distribution of commercial LPG cylinders has also resumed.

He directed the Agriculture Department to ensure that farmers do not face any shortage of fertilisers, including urea and DAP. He emphasised that there should be no diversion or black marketing of fertilisers, adequate supply must be ensured in high-demand districts, and the promotion of nano urea and bio-fertilisers should be strengthened.

Emphasising long-term energy security, Srinivas directed that expansion of PNG (piped natural gas) connections be taken up on priority. He said a target of 5 lakh PNG connections should be achieved expeditiously and pipeline infrastructure should be extended to maximum areas. Oil and gas companies were instructed to take necessary action in coordination with departments.

The Chief Secretary also directed that all welfare schemes be implemented effectively to ensure relief to the public. He instructed issuance of daily price monitoring reports and strict action against hoarding and black marketing.

Srinivas emphasised that panic buying must be prevented and strict action should be taken against those spreading misleading information. He said the Information and Public Relations Department should issue regular factual updates to maintain public confidence.

He added that security should be strengthened at fertiliser and LPG storage facilities, complaints received via helplines should be resolved promptly, additional EV charging points should be established, and promotion of public transport and retrofitted vehicles should be undertaken.

Srinivas also said that necessary assistance is being extended to Rajasthani residents working in Gulf countries in view of the current global situation.

Reiterating the state’s preparedness, he said adequate reserves, strict monitoring, and coordinated governance mechanisms are in place to manage the situation effectively.

“There is no shortage of essential commodities. The public is advised not to panic,” he said.