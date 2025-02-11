Rajasthan HC criticises RPSC for inaction in SI recruitment case

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for failing to register an FIR in the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment case.

Justice Sameer Jain questioned RPSC Acting Chairman Kailash Chandra Meena, stating, "When the names of your two members surfaced, was it not your duty to file a case?" The court made strong verbal remarks, questioning RPSC’s authority, saying, "Does RPSC have any power at all?"

It also criticised the commission for its silence on the issue. Addressing SOG ADG VK Singh, the court remarked, "From your words, it appears that RPSC is an institution where anything can happen."

In response, Singh stated, "This used to happen earlier, but not anymore."

However, the court retorted, "What is happening now will only be known after three to four years."

During the hearing, a petitioner sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be made a party in the case. The High Court responded, "An application is not needed; we have already ordered ED to be included."

The court also raised concerns about the selection process for RPSC members and made oral observations on the matter. SOG ADG VK Singh and RPSC Chairman Kailash Chandra Meena were present in court, as per directives of HC issued on Monday. Other parties involved in the case include the petitioners, the government, and trainee SIs.

The petitioners argue that the SI recruitment process should be scrapped, citing recommendations from the SOG, Police Headquarters, Advocate General, and Cabinet Sub-Committee, all of whom support its cancellation. However, the trainee sub-inspectors have been countering this argument stating,

"We had no role in the paper leak. Many of us left other government jobs for this position. Cancelling the recruitment would be unjust to us," the petitioners added.

The 2021 SI recruitment exam was marred by a paper leak, with investigations revealing the presence of dummy candidates and fraudulent selections. The SOG arrested around 50 trainee SIs, of whom 25 have since been granted bail by the High Court.