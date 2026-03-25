Rajasthan: Jeweller killed in Bharatpur robbery

Jaipur: In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, a 45-year-old jeweller was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants who fled with a bag containing gold and silver ornaments. The victim, identified as Yogendra Chopra, was attacked barely 100 metres from his home while returning on his scooter after closing his shop on Wednesday evening.

According to local residents, the incident occurred around 7.15 p.m. in Punjabi Colony, Nadbai. Two miscreants approached from the Nagar Road side and opened fire at close range, with the bullet hitting Chopra in the neck. He collapsed on the spot along with his scooter. The attackers then snatched his bag, reportedly filled with jewellery, and escaped through narrow lanes.

Chopra used to carry the jewellery bag daily between his home and shop located near Nagar Tiraha. Hearing the gunshot, locals rushed to the scene and shifted him to Nadbai Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

He is survived by his mother, younger brother, wife, son and daughter. The incident triggered massive outrage among traders and local residents.

A large crowd gathered at the hospital and later carried Chopra’s body on a stretcher in a protest march through the main market to the police station, raising slogans against the administration. Protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and refused to allow the post-mortem until action was taken.

Tension escalated, prompting the deployment of additional police forces from nearby stations, including Lakhanpur and Uchchain. Bharatpur SP Digant Anand reached the spot and held talks with the agitating crowd. He sought three days’ time to arrest the culprits, assuring that key leads have been found and the case would be cracked soon.

Protesters warned of renewed agitation if the accused are not arrested within the given timeframe. The body was later shifted to the mortuary following assurances from the police.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully said: “The incident involving the robbery and murder of a bullion trader in Nadbai, the Chief Minister’s home tehsil, is deeply tragic and heart-wrenching. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members.”

He alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state had deteriorated.

“The situation has emboldened criminals to such an extent that heinous crimes such as murders and robberies are now occurring openly. When people are unsafe even in the Chief Minister’s home district, it raises serious concerns about public safety across the state,” he said.