Rajasthan Minister Sparks Controversy Over Akbar’s Legacy

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has sparked a political row by branding Mughal emperor Akbar a "rapist, invader, and looter" during an Assembly session. His remarks come amid a broader debate over Mughal rulers, following praise for Aurangzeb by Maharashtra's Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi.

Speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, Dilawar condemned the portrayal of Akbar as "great," calling it an insult to the nation. He accused previous Congress governments of distorting history by prioritizing Mughal rulers in textbooks while downplaying figures like Maharana Pratap.

"They tried to diminish Maharana Pratap’s legacy while glorifying Akbar, who used to set up 'meena bazaars' and exploit women. Calling him great is an insult to our ancestors. This cannot be tolerated," Dilawar asserted amid opposition protests.

As Congress MLAs objected, the BJP leader intensified his attack, criticizing historical narratives that, according to him, downplayed the atrocities of rulers like Aurangzeb and Taimur.

"Aurangzeb massacred Hindus, demolished temples, and imposed the jizya tax, yet textbooks concealed these realities from students. Similarly, the invader Taimur was misleadingly described as great," he said.

Jizya was a tax historically levied on non-Muslims by Islamic rulers in exchange for protection.

Defending Dilawar, Rajasthan BJP vice president Mukesh Dadhich remarked, "Some Congress leaders seem so devoted to Akbar that they are unwilling to hear the truth."

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, controversy erupted after SP leader Abu Azmi praised Aurangzeb as a "good administrator," a statement that the ruling BJP saw as an affront to Maratha hero Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In response to the backlash, Azmi was suspended from the Assembly for the entire session.