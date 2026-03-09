Rajasthan: NCW Chairperson reviews women’s safety at police headquarters​

Jaipur: A review meeting on women’s safety, crimes against women and related social challenges was held at the Rajasthan Police Headquarters on Monday to mark International Women's Day.​

The meeting was chaired by Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. ​

The meeting included detailed discussions on various issues related to women’s safety, including a review of innovative initiatives and measures being taken to control crimes against women in the state. ​

Rahatkar noted that recent presentations showed a decline in crime statistics involving women, which she described as a positive sign.​

At the same time, she said there has been an increase in reporting of complaints in certain categories, reflecting greater legal awareness and growing confidence among women. ​

She emphasised that higher reporting should not be viewed negatively but rather as a sign of healthy social change, as more women are now coming forward to assert their rights. ​

Referring to crime data from 2024, 2025 and 2026, she said the numbers show encouraging improvement, attributing it to the consistent efforts of the police and administration.​

Speaking about cyber crimes, she noted that such cases often involve not only offences against women but also large-scale financial fraud, which requires strict monitoring and vigilance. ​

Rahatkar also appreciated the Rajasthan Police's initiative in appointing nodal officers for the National Commission for Women at both the state and district levels. ​

She said better communication and coordination between the police and the Commission would strengthen efforts to ensure women’s safety. ​

The NCW Chairperson also suggested providing legal awareness training to grassroots workers, such as Anganwadi and ASHA workers, so they can educate women in rural areas about their rights. ​

She further highlighted the important role of NGO counsellors in police stations, who often help resolve disputes before formal police action and provide psychological and legal support to victims.​

At the start of the meeting, Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that ensuring the safety of women and children remains a top priority for the state government. ​

He said crimes against women have shown a gradual decline in recent years, and the quality of police investigations has also improved significantly. ​

Sensitive cases are being handled under the Case Officer Scheme, which ensures close monitoring and swift legal action against offenders. ​

He also highlighted initiatives such as the “Empowered Women, Responsibility Ours” campaign launched by Jaipur Police to promote awareness and enhance women’s safety. ​

Member Secretary of the National Commission for Women, Sudip Jain, appreciated the efforts of the police and stressed the need for coordinated action between the Commission and law enforcement agencies to ensure effective relief for victims.​

During the meeting, ADG (Civil Rights) Lata Manoj Kumar and SP Harshvardhan Agarwala presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation on crimes against women in the state, ongoing initiatives and the status of pending cases.​

Senior police officers, including DG (Traffic) Anil Paliwal, were also present. ​

On the occasion of International Women's Day, outstanding female police officers, members of the Kalika Patrolling Unit, and Suraksha Sakhis from across Rajasthan were honoured at the Police Headquarters.​

The awards were presented by Vijaya Rahatkar at the initiative of DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma. ​

Rahatkar said that the honoured Suraksha Sakhis come from diverse backgrounds, including homemakers, college professors, Anganwadi workers, Rajivika members and teachers. These women actively coordinate with the police and serve as role models for other women in society. ​

Calling them “real-life heroes” and “wonder women,” she said they embody Rajasthan’s tradition of courage and dedication. ​

She added that recognising their work reflects the vision of the Rajasthan Police leadership to acknowledge and encourage women’s contributions to public safety. ​

