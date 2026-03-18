Rajasthan open for business, entrepreneurs invited to shape state’s growth: CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that industry and investment are the primary drivers of economic prosperity, and that entrepreneurs, while expanding their own enterprises, are also accelerating the growth of Rajasthan’s economy.

He noted that the State Government has created a conducive industrial environment through continuous policy reforms, enabling Rajasthan to script a new chapter in industrial development.

Appealing to entrepreneurs, Sharma urged them to capitalise on the investment opportunities available in the state, establish new industries, and actively participate in Rajasthan’s development journey.

He emphasised that this collective effort would help realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan’. He also clarified that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the state, and that uninterrupted supply is being ensured for all consumers.

The Chief Minister was addressing the ‘Entrepreneur Dialogue’ programme, organised as part of the Rajasthan Day celebrations at the Rajasthan International Centre on Wednesday.

He recalled that the ‘Iron Man of India,’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had established ‘Greater Rajasthan’ (Brihad Rajasthan) on March 30, 1949, on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the Indian New Year under the auspicious Revati Nakshatra and Indra Yoga.

He noted that Rajasthan Day is therefore observed on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, and this year, the occasion will be celebrated across the state on March 19 with enthusiasm and festivity.

Sharma stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is scaling new heights across sectors and moving steadily towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He added that the Prime Minister remains committed to the welfare of the poor, youth, women, and farmers, and that the State Government is actively implementing schemes aligned with this vision.

Highlighting the rapid transformation of the industrial landscape, the Chief Minister noted that within its first year, the government successfully organised the ‘Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.’ Of the MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore signed during the summit, projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore have already been grounded.

He informed that industrial parks have been developed in Bikaner, Pali, Kishangarh, and Jodhpur, while new industrial areas in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, and Ajmer have been opened for land allotment. Logistics parks have also been established at Salarpur and Bichun, near the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

Sharma emphasised that Rajasthan is rapidly emerging as a preferred investment destination due to investor-friendly policies. Under ‘RIPS 2024,’ investment incentives have been strengthened, and the timeline for land use conversion has been reduced from 60 days to 30 days.

Integration of the ‘RajNivesh’ portal with the National Single Window System has enabled over 143 services across 14 departments to be accessed through a single platform. He added that youth empowerment is being promoted through the State Skill Policy and Rajasthan Youth Policy, with employment opportunities provided to approximately 3 lakh youth in the private sector. The Chief Minister stated that the 2026-27 Budget includes comprehensive provisions to boost industrial growth and attract investment.

A ‘Direct Allotment Policy’ has been introduced, and ‘Plug-and-Play’ facilities will be developed at all divisional headquarters. He also announced that 3,600 hectares of land in the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar region will be developed with an investment of Rs 600 crore.

Additionally, a Department for Domestic and Overseas Rajasthani Affairs has been established to serve the Rajasthani diaspora. The government will also implement initiatives such as Single Window 2.0, integration of IFMS and RIPS portals, extension of interest subvention benefits to the service sector under RIPS-2024, and the establishment of an Energy Transition Skilling Cluster to further ease investment processes.

Comparing performance, Sharma stated that the government has made significant progress in industrial development within two years -- surpassing the achievements of the previous government in its full term.

He noted that 31 industrial areas have been developed by RIICO in two years, compared to 16 in the corresponding period earlier. Similarly, 2,453 industrial plots have been allotted, and Rs 2,007 crore invested in industrial infrastructure -- substantially higher than previous figures.

He added that over 11.61 lakh MSMEs have been established during this period, reflecting a major expansion in entrepreneurial activity. He further stated that over the past two and a quarter years, the government has introduced 34 new policies, creating a more enabling environment for investment and enterprise.



