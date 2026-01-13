Rajasthan Police detain accused from other state in school student rape case

Bikaner: In a case involving the abduction and sexual assault of a Class 12 student reported from the Napasar police station area of Bikaner district, Rajasthan Police on Monday detained an accused from another state.

“We have detained an accused named Waqeel, aged 20, from another state and he will be brought to Rajasthan on Tuesday,” Bikaner Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar told IANS.

When asked about the state, the police officer said its name cannot be revealed at this stage.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the incident occurred on January 6 when the girl was on her way to school.

Two young men allegedly arrived in a car near the school premises, forcibly abducted her and drove her around for several hours. During this time, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the student and threatened her, the complaint stated.

The crime came to light when villagers from a nearby area, suspecting suspicious activity, stopped the car. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly fled the spot, leaving the girl behind.

The villagers immediately informed her family, who reached the location and took her to safety.

Based on the family’s report, a case was registered on January 11 at Napasar police station.

Police officials said one of the accused is reportedly a lawyer.

The investigation has been handed over to Gangashahar Circle Officer Himanshu Sharma.

He said the medical examination of the victim has been conducted and further investigation is underway. Police said further action would be taken after receiving the medical examination report.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing, the police officer told IANS.

Women's safety continues to remain a major challenge in the country, with repeated cases of harassment, assault and violence.

Despite stricter laws and awareness drives, many incidents also go unreported due to fear and stigma.