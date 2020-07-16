Rajasthan politics: Sachin Pilot planning to approach Supreme Court against disqualification notices

Rajasthan: After the Rajasthan Speaker sent disqualification notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp, the rebel leader is now making his moves to the Supreme Court. Sachin Pilot has been consulting his lawyers to appeal to the Supreme Court against the disqualification notices saying the notices have no legal basis and were issued on the whims of the Gehlot government.

Sachin Pilot is also mulling to seek clarification from the Election Commission (EC) on the notices issued to him and other rebel MLAs.

After a complaint by the ruling Congress party, the Rajasthan Speaker sent out notices to Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs. Congress had raised the complaint after Sachin Pilot and his camp of MLAs refused to attend the second CLP meeting on Tuesday.

As he failed to attend the meeting, Congress stripped him off his roles as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief. Sachin Pilot is yet to announce his next move following the dismissal. The Rajasthan strongman has maintained that he will not be joining BJP.

Later, Congress leaders were seen making attempts to reach out to Sachin Pilot, who has said he was hurt by the treatment to him by the party and Ashok Gehlot.