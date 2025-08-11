Rajasthan recruitment exam scam: Sikar SI absconding after former CM’s PSO was arrested

The Rajasthan 2021 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam paper leak case has taken another twist. Following the arrest of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s PSO, Head Constable Rajkumar Yadav, the Special Operations Group (SOG) is now searching for Sub Inspector Ravindra Saini, posted in Sikar Police, who has been missing since August 8.

An official said that his mobile phone has been switched off since then.

According to officials, SOG issued a notice to Ravindra on August 6, summoning him for questioning in connection with the scam. However, on Friday, he took leave from the Sikar Police Lines and went into hiding. Rajkumar Yadav was arrested after revelations from another accused, Satendra.

During interrogation, Rajkumar admitted that he had purchased the leaked SI exam paper from Kundan Kumar for his son Bharat. He later sold copies of the paper to Satendra and to the father of SI Ravindra Saini, who is a milk vendor.

Investigators say both Rajkumar and Ravindra were called for questioning, but before appearing, Ravindra allegedly spoke to Rajkumar, who advised him to abscond.

Soon after, Ravindra got himself transferred from the Police Lines in Sikar and has been untraceable since. SOG teams are conducting raids at various locations to locate him.

Ravindra, a resident of Jhunjhunu, had secured the 156th rank in the SI 2021 recruitment exam and had been posted in Sikar for the past six months. His sudden disappearance has intensified suspicions about his involvement in the case.

Sikar SP Praveen Nayak Nunawat confirmed that Ravindra was transferred from the Police Lines on Friday, but has not appeared before the SOG.

“He has not presented himself for questioning, and his mobile remains switched off,” the SP said. The SI recruitment exam scam has already seen multiple arrests, with allegations of widespread paper leaks, purchases, and sales involving candidates, middlemen, and officials.

Notably, a total of 13 SIs selected in the 2021 recruitment were posted in the Sikar Police Lines, but none were given regular field postings, as investigations into the scandal continue. With Ravindra’s disappearance, the case has gained fresh momentum, and SOG officials say further arrests are likely in the coming days.