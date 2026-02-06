Rajasthan speeds up renovation of dilapidated school buildings ahead of monsoon

Jaipur: In a major initiative to safeguard children studying in government schools across the state, the Rajasthan Education Department has accelerated efforts to strengthen school infrastructure.

After the collapse of a school building in Piplodi, Jhalawar, during last year’s monsoon, the department undertook a swift, statewide identification of schools operating in unsafe or dilapidated structures.

Repair work is currently in progress on more than 2,000 such school buildings, and all of them will be reinforced and ready by March.

In addition, the SDRF has completed waterproofing and repair work in 21,000 schools, ensuring that students will be able to study in safe and secure classrooms during the upcoming monsoon season.

As per the previous budget announcement, 175 new school buildings are under construction and are expected to be completed within a year.

According to the Civil Branch of the Rajasthan School Education Council, construction activities are also underway for girls’ toilets in all schools.

Over 2,250 science labs in 900 schools, dining-cum-study halls in 229 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Hostels at DIET centres in seven districts and repair of more than 3,000 Anganwadi centres.

Following the Piplodi incident, the department moved swiftly to demolish the unsafe structure and begin construction of a new school. At the request of residents, a new and significantly larger land parcel was identified for the building.

While this led to a slight delay, construction is now progressing rapidly, and the school will soon begin functioning from its new premises.