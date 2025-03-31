Rajasthan to become a $350bn economy by 2030: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur : Rajasthan is on track to becoming a $350 billion economy by 2030, with the state government taking decisive steps to position it as India's top investment hub, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Monday, while emphasising that through transparency, good governance, and policy reforms, Rajasthan is creating a business-friendly environment.

As a result, projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore from the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit have reached the groundbreaking stage, the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the Investment Festival in Jaipur, the Chief Minister called upon industrialists, youth, and farmers to contribute to Rajasthan’s growth, envisioning a state that not only enhances India's pride but also earns global recognition.

CM Sharma highlighted the significance of Impact 1.0, a key milestone reflecting the government's commitment to converting MoUs signed under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit into tangible projects.

A three-tier review mechanism has been implemented, with dedicated teams in every department and district actively monitoring progress.

Due to this consistent oversight, projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore have now commenced.

A short film showcasing these achievements was also screened at the event. To facilitate investments, the state government had previously launched the Direct Land Allotment Policy for RIICO industrial areas, covering MoUs executed until March 15.

Responding to investor enthusiasm, the Chief Minister announced an extension of this policy for MoUs signed between March 16 and April 30.

Eligible investors can apply under this scheme when the online portal reopens on May 15.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Developed India 2047" vision, Sharma reaffirmed Rajasthan’s ambition to become a developed state by 2047.

The government is committed to achieving a $350 billion economy by 2030, fostering employment, prosperity, and entrepreneurial growth.

“This is not just about numbers,” he stated, “but about a transformative era of opportunities for youth, farmers, and businesses".

The Chief Minister emphasised that Rajasthan’s investor-friendly climate has resulted in MoUs worth over Rs 35 lakh crore, reflecting growing confidence in the state's economic policies.

He outlined a goal of creating 10 lakh jobs in five years -- 4 lakh in the government sector and 6 lakh in the private sector -- along with skill training for 1.5 lakh youth to meet industry demands.

CM Sharma announced the establishment of 18 new industrial areas tailored to different sectors to make Rajasthan a manufacturing powerhouse. Additionally, Rajasthan's abundant solar and wind energy resources have drawn global investor interest.

Further strengthening global and domestic ties, 14 new Rajasthan Foundation chapters will be set up in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Pune, Delhi, Dubai, Munich, Riyadh, Tokyo, Singapore, Melbourne, Nairobi, Kampala, and Doha.

During the event, the Chief Minister launched the Rajasthan Logistics Policy-2025, Rajasthan Data Center Policy-2025, and Rajasthan Textile and Apparel Policy-2025.

Additionally, the mobile app for the Online Investor Interface was introduced, enabling investors to track their proposals conveniently via mobile.

To further bolster economic growth, the government will organise the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave on December 11-12, providing a significant platform for stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in the state, he added.