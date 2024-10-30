Rajasthan Woman Arrested For Posing As Police Sub-Inspector, Defrauding Millions

A 24-year-old woman, Anju Sharma, was recently apprehended by Sahwa Police in Churu district, Rajasthan, on charges of impersonating a police sub-inspector and committing large-scale fraud. Posing as a Delhi Police SI, Sharma allegedly extorted substantial sums from people across Churu, Hanumangarh, Fatehabad, Sirsa, and Panipat by falsely promising government job placements.

Despite her limited education—failing her 10th grade three times—Sharma managed to deceive many by using a fake police ID, official-looking uniform, and VIP access passes. According to Alka Vishnoi, Sahwa Station House Officer, Sharma preyed on unemployed individuals, claiming she could secure government roles for a hefty fee.

Following intelligence gathering, Sahwa Police detained Sharma, who confessed to orchestrating the scam over three years while residing in Delhi. She admitted to misleading her family and neighbors, convincing them of her police role and promising job placements in return for substantial payments.

One of her victims, Arjun Lal Nai from Banera, Rajasthan, reported paying Rs 12.93 lakh in hopes of securing a head constable position within the Delhi Police. Authorities also found videos of Sharma in police attire on her mobile device. Officer Vishnoi noted that Sharma's scams funded a lavish lifestyle, including a grand wedding in Haryana last year.

Investigations continue as police work to uncover the full scope of Sharma’s fraudulent activities and identify additional victims.