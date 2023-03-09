Rajasthan woman judge's pictures morphed, blackmail attempt for Rs 20L

Jaipur: In a shocking case, unidentified miscreants morphed the pictures of a woman judge here and demanded Rs 20 lakh, threatening to bring 'disgrace' to her and her family, police sources said.

The woman judge has registered a complaint in Jaipur at the Sadar police station.



In the complaint, she alleged that the pictures were taken from social media and were morphed and turned obscene. They were sent to the woman judge in an envelope in court itself. The blackmailer sent a parcel with three morphed pictures in courtroom. Later, he sent the same on her government residence also. Both parcels carried threatening letters and asked for a sum of Rs 20 lakh.

The woman judge in the complaint said that her steno in court brought a parcel on February 7 which had sweets and an envelope. It had three pictures edited. One of the pictures was cross marked and had obscene remarks written on them. It also had her husband's phone number. The blackmailer had picked the picture from her social media account.

On February 27, the same parcel was sent to her residence which carried the same stuff that was sent to her office.

The judge in her complaint said that she feels someone is chasing her and had the entire information of her daily schedule as well as her children's schools.

Rajendra Chaudhary, president, Rajasthan Judiciary Officers Association said, "We demand strictest action in this matter from the High Court administration and DGP."



It needs to be mentioned here that judges have been threatened earlier too. In 2021, Bundi district and session judge was threatened of dire consequences. Also in the same year, a threatening letter was dropped at the residence of Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma who was hearing the case of the Jaipur bomb blast.

Further details are awaited.