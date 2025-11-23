Rajasthan women BLOs walk the extra mile in voter list SIR drive

The accuracy of the voter list remains the most crucial pillar of India's democratic framework, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) form the backbone of this exercise, moving door-to-door to distribute forms, verify records and complete demanding technical tasks such as digitisation.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Voter Lists - 2026, several BLOs across Rajasthan have set inspiring examples of commitment, often working in harsh conditions.

Among them, Masuda's Kamala and Sri Ganganagar's Samesta have emerged as symbols of dedication and women's empowerment.

Kamala, the BLO for Part No. 215 of the Masuda Assembly Constituency, displayed extraordinary determination while navigating difficult terrain in Beawar district.

With challenges ranging from poor roads and patchy mobile networks to the complete absence of transport in remote hamlets, she continued her work unhesitatingly.

Walking nearly 4 kilometres daily from Sobdi village to scattered settlements, she spent her days visiting homes for form collection and returned in the evenings to complete digitisation -- often with limited connectivity.

By November 18, Kamala achieved 100 per cent completion in both form distribution and digitisation. On November 19, rather than pause after meeting her targets, she began helping neighbouring booth BLOs with their form work and digitisation, reinforcing a spirit of teamwork and community support.

In Sri Ganganagar, BLO Samesta balanced equally demanding responsibilities at home and in the field.

A second-grade teacher at Raipur School (7 LNP), she managed Part No. 160 of the Ganganagar Assembly constituency while caring for her 7-month-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

Supported by her husband, Hoshiyaar Singh, she resumed field duties with full determination despite the workload at home. She distributed counting forms to 983 voters and completed digitisation for 806 forms within the stipulated time.

Her ability to balance motherhood with administrative duties stood out as a remarkable example of willpower and dedication. She noted that strong support from people in her constituency made the process more efficient and enhanced the quality of work.

For her efforts, she received the 'Outstanding Work Award' from the District Election Officer, a recognition of her perseverance and commitment.

Both Kamala and Samesta's stories reflect more than individual accomplishments -- they illustrate the extraordinary results that follow when women accept responsibility with courage and commitment.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan, while praising their efforts during a video conference, said, "Achieving goals while fulfilling responsibilities at home and in the field is truly admirable and exemplary."

Their work underscores how deeply democratic processes depend on grassroots dedication.