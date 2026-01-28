Rajdeep Sardesai Recalls Ajit Pawar As A Formidable Leader With A Gentle, Human Side

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai reflected on his personal interactions with Ajit “Dada” Pawar, recalling moments from the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign that revealed a lesser-known side of the veteran leader. Sardesai said this was the first time Pawar had directly engaged with national media, particularly in Hindi, as he was contesting against his uncle and political mentor Sharad Pawar. Convincing him to speak was not easy, but after persistent efforts, Pawar agreed and invited Sardesai for dinner in Baramati.

During that meeting, the image of a stern and unapproachable politician gave way to a quieter, more reflective personality. Pawar spoke about his childhood interests, including his love for cricket, music, and sports—interests that contrasted with his reputation for toughness. Sardesai noted that this softer side was rarely visible in public, making the interaction memorable.

The following morning offered deeper insight into Pawar’s grassroots strength. When Sardesai arrived at his residence before dawn, he found dozens of people already waiting. Pawar knew many of them personally and listened patiently to their concerns, underscoring his strong bond with Baramati. Although he lost the high-profile Lok Sabha contest in which his wife Sunetra faced his niece Supriya Sule, Pawar later made a striking comeback in the Assembly elections.

Sardesai recalled how Pawar’s advisors once urged him to soften his public image by smiling more and adopting a lighter political style. The strategy worked, helping his party perform strongly in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Despite his dominance in Baramati, Sardesai felt Pawar’s influence remained largely confined to his stronghold, where he had invested decades of political energy.

He also shared anecdotes highlighting Pawar’s complex personality—capable of flashes of anger but equally quick to apologise. Beyond electoral politics, Pawar played a significant role in building institutions in Baramati, transforming it from a small town into a thriving centre of activity. Even after political rifts within the family, personal ties remained intact during festivals and social occasions.

Sardesai said his last conversation with Pawar took place just weeks before the municipal elections, where Pawar expressed uncertainty about the outcome. Despite losses and setbacks, he remained a resilient figure, having served multiple terms as Deputy Chief Minister and proving his staying power in politics.

Remembering him fondly, Sardesai described Pawar as a leader who preferred WhatsApp over phone calls and responded promptly despite his busy schedule. He offered condolences to Pawar’s family, saying Ajit “Dada” Pawar would be remembered as a durable politician who built his legacy patiently and deeply, especially in Baramati.