Rajkot fire tragedy: Seven members of same family among victims

Rajkot: The fire at Rajkot's TRP Mall, which has claimed 35 lives so far, has left seven members of the same family either dead or missing.

Seven family members of Virendrasinh’s family fell victim to the fire. He tried to save his family from the blaze but also fell victim to the tragedy while five of his family members are still missing.

Virendrasinh, a native of Sanganwa, had come to the gaming zone with his wife, son, and brother-in-law's children.

Eyewitnesses said that when the fire broke out, Virendrasinh initially found himself in a safe area, but his children were trapped. Desperate to rescue them, he became a victim himself. Two members of his family have been hospitalised, while the search for the remaining five continues.”

The intensity of the fire was so severe that many bodies could not be recognised, necessitating DNA tests to confirm the identities.

Despite ongoing efforts, many people remain missing. Blood samples from the relatives of the missing have been collected, and the bodies will be handed over to the families once the DNA results are available.

Sources said that the investigations have revealed that the TRP Gamezone had been operating illegally in a residential area for four years without the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The amusement park was set up in a flimsy shed-like structure to bypass regulatory approvals. Despite this, the facility continued to attract visitors.