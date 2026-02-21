Rajkot to get modern sports complex, lion safari park under ‘ease of living’ vision

Rajkot: Gujarat's Rajkot is set to witness significant urban development projects aimed at improving the quality of life for its residents, as part of the state government’s efforts to implement the ‘Ease of Living’ vision.

The projects include a new sports complex, a convention centre, modern housing, a water filter plant, and a lion safari park.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation has accelerated construction across the city, including housing, bridges, and roads.

Officials said that once completed, the new facilities would provide citizens with modern infrastructure and recreational amenities.

According to the municipal authorities, an international-standard sports complex is being developed in Ward No. 17.

Designed with international competitions such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games in mind, the complex will offer high-level training facilities and a competitive environment for athletes across Rajkot and the broader Saurashtra region.

In addition, the city’s housing infrastructure is being upgraded. The municipal corporation is finalising 1,010 EWS-II type housing units in the Railnagar area under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, at a total cost of over Rs 119 crore.

The housing units will include rooftop solar systems, water and drainage pipelines, gas connections, automated lifts, rainwater harvesting, DG generator sets, fire safety systems, children’s play areas, and integrated amenities such as anganwadi centres and shopping facilities.

The government has also allocated funds for a modern convention centre and a working women’s hostel.

The hostel, with a budget of Rs 49 crore, is currently under construction. Rajkot’s role as an industrial hub in Saurashtra, including its auto engineering and MSME sectors, was cited as a factor in prioritising these facilities.

Water infrastructure is also being expanded to meet the city’s growing needs. A 50 MLD filter plant is planned at Nyara, alongside an underground sump of 34.272 million litres and pump house.

In Madhapar, a ground service reservoir of 24.19 ML and an elevated reservoir of 3 ML are being developed at a cost of Rs 31.75 crore, with the associated pumping station now operational.

Meanwhile, the Lion Safari Park project is progressing rapidly. Work completed so far includes the construction of the compound wall, five-metre-high chain-link fencing for the safety of animals and visitors, night shelters for animals, internal park roads, and an inspection road outside the park.

Once completed, the safari park is expected to become a key attraction for city residents.

Officials highlighted that these projects complement existing infrastructure developments such as Atal Sarovar, AIIMS, the international airport, and various flyovers, which have collectively contributed to improving urban living standards in Rajkot.



