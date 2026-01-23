Rajkot’s Atal Sarovar emerges as major urban attraction, draws over 1.4 million visitors

Gandhinagar: Gujarat’s steady progress in urban development over the past two decades is increasingly reflected in large-scale public infrastructure projects, with Atal Sarovar in Rajkot emerging as a standout example.

Developed under the Rajkot Smart City project, the lake has attracted over 1.4 million visitors since it was opened to the public, underscoring its growing popularity as a recreational and cultural hub.

Gujarat’s planned urban development journey began in 2005, when then Chief Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation by declaring the year as Urban Development Year.

Continuing this legacy, the state government under Bhupendra Patel declared 2025 as Urban Development Year, marking two decades of sustained growth driven by structured planning, forward-looking policies and effective implementation.

Cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot have witnessed significant expansion in infrastructure and civic amenities during this period. Atal Sarovar was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in March 2024 and opened to the public on May 1, 2024, coinciding with Gujarat Foundation Day.

Since then, more than 14 lakh visitors have explored the lake precinct, which has been developed as a modern recreational and cultural destination. The lake complex offers a wide range of attractions, including landscaped gardens, a dedicated children’s park, a Ferris wheel, boating facilities and a toy train.

For fitness enthusiasts, walking and cycling tracks have been developed, while parking facilities with solar panel roofing have been created for around 600 four-wheelers and 1,000 two-wheelers. The project also features two amphitheatres, an entrance plaza, a party plot, an open food court with 16 shops, a closed food court with 12 shops, and a Gram Haat comprising 42 shops under the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, ensuring steady revenue generation.

A large flag mast, light-and-sound shows and other public amenities further enhance its appeal.

Spread across 75 acres, Atal Sarovar has been developed on the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (3R), placing environmental sustainability at the core of the project.

Under the Rajkot Smart City plan, three lakes are being developed in a 930-acre greenfield area to promote water conservation through an integrated stormwater network. Of the total area at Atal Sarovar, 25 acres are dedicated to water storage with a capacity of 477 million litres, while the remaining 50 acres house landscaped green zones, recreational spaces and public facilities.

The project has been executed at a total cost of Rs 136 crore, including operations and maintenance for 15 years.

During the monsoon, the lake naturally collects rainwater, while in summer, recycled water from the Smart City project’s TTP system is supplied.

Officials noted that this is the first project in the Saurashtra region where the 3R principles have been implemented on such a scale in urban development. With its blend of sustainability, recreation and civic infrastructure, Atal Sarovar is fast emerging as a landmark destination in Rajkot and a model for future urban projects in Gujarat.