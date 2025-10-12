Rajnath Singh to address heads of UN peacekeeping troops from 32 nations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will kick off discussions on operational challenges during UN peacekeeping operations during the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ (UNTCC) Chiefs’ Conclave in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from the Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be among the key speakers at the conclave being hosted by the Indian Army.

The conclave will bring together senior military leadership from 32 nations that play a pivotal role in UN peacekeeping operations, the official said in a statement.

Delegations from countries that contribute troops to UN peacekeeping missions across the globe are expected to arrive at New Delhi on Monday, it said.

The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping.

As one of the largest contributors to UN missions, India is convening this high-level forum to deliberate on operational challenges, evolving threats, share best practices and build shared understanding on future peacekeeping.

The conclave reflects the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)', said the statement.

The programme will feature addresses by the Indian Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister and Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (USG, DPO) Jean Pierre Lacroix, said the official statement.

The plenary sessions will feature Chiefs and Heads of Delegations putting forth their viewpoints. Defence Exhibitions for shared capacity building, bilaterals and cultural exchanges will also be organised during the conclave.

The conclave will witness participation from Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Uruguay and Vietnam, said the statement.

The event will stand as a testament to India’s unflinching commitment to global peace, stability and shared prosperity, the Defence Ministry said in the statement.