Rajnath Singh Vows Severe Action Against Perpetrators Of Delhi Red Fort Blast

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday issued a strong warning following the identification of a key suspect in the deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that left thirteen people dead and more than twenty injured. Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue organized by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh assured that those responsible will face the harshest punishment.

“The government is treating this tragic incident with utmost seriousness,” Singh said, adding that top investigative agencies are conducting a fast and comprehensive probe into the matter. He also promised that the findings would soon be made public.

Furthermore, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, the minister extended condolences to the victims’ families and urged citizens to remain calm while the investigation continues.