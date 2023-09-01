Live
- PM Modi congratulates RBI Governor for receiving A+ rating in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023
- Review: 'Naa Nee Prema Katha'
- Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka cancelled, says Ministry of Defence
- SJVN sets benchmark by generating all-time energy generation
- Delhi Metro Rail Corporation starts special drive to stop entry of male passengers in women coach
- Telangana to get India’s first Gorilla Glass manufacturing facility
- Celebrating Women Empowerment: Global Woman Foundation Vision for a Brighter Future
- CM KCR participated in the valedictory programme of “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu”
- Allegations against ex-WFI chief warrant framing of charges: Wrestlers to Delhi court
- Aspirin could help cut diabetes risk by 15 per cent in over-65s: Study
Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka cancelled, says Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said that the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka stands cancelled.
He was schedule to visit Sri Lanka on September 02 and 03.
During the visit, Rajnath Singh had to hold talks with President and Defence Minister of Sri Lanka Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.
In official communication the Ministry of Defence said that: “Due to unavoidable circumstances the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Sri Lanka stands deferred to a later date.
“The Defence Minister remains committed to strong bilateral cooperation between India and Sri Lanka and looks forward to visit the island nation at the earliest possible time.”
