Live
- A nutrient-packed start to your day
- Supreme Court issues notices to Bhaskar Reddy in YS Viveka murder case
- Fashion Styling Hacks for Skinny Girls: Elevate Your Look with Confidence
- Amid cash row in RS, Singhvi seeks CCTV footage, gives locking ‘solution’
- Armed Forces Flag Day 2024: Honouring India’s Bravehearts with Pride and Gratitude
- Casual yet stylish office outfits for all-day comfort
- Motorola G35 5G: India Launch Price and Full Specifications Unveiled
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and Additional Collector Sanchit Gangwar launch "Coding School" at Gopalpet KGBV
- Pawan Kalyan’s viral phrase ‘Seize the Ship’ becomes a film title
- Medha Shankar raises the bar at GQ India event
Just In
Rajya Sabha Controversy: Cash Found At Seat Allotted To Congress MP Sparks Debate
- Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar revealed that cash was found at a seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, prompting protests from Congress leaders.
- Singhvi denied the claims and welcomed an investigation into the matter.
Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar stated on Friday that security officials recovered cash from seat number 222, allocated to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The announcement led to protests from Congress MPs, with Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objecting to naming Singhvi before a proper investigation.
Singhvi denied the allegations, asserting he only carried a ₹500 note to Parliament and described his whereabouts during the session to refute the claims. He welcomed an investigation but suggested MPs be given lockable seats to prevent such accusations.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP President JP Nadda called for a thorough investigation, emphasizing the seriousness of the incident and its implications for parliamentary dignity. The incident also led to opposition leaders criticizing the BJP for disrupting the House over unrelated matters.
The matter remains under investigation, heightening tensions between the government and opposition in Parliament.