Rajya Sabha Controversy: Cash Found At Seat Allotted To Congress MP Sparks Debate

x
Highlights

  • Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar revealed that cash was found at a seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, prompting protests from Congress leaders.
  • Singhvi denied the claims and welcomed an investigation into the matter.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar stated on Friday that security officials recovered cash from seat number 222, allocated to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The announcement led to protests from Congress MPs, with Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge objecting to naming Singhvi before a proper investigation.

Singhvi denied the allegations, asserting he only carried a ₹500 note to Parliament and described his whereabouts during the session to refute the claims. He welcomed an investigation but suggested MPs be given lockable seats to prevent such accusations.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP President JP Nadda called for a thorough investigation, emphasizing the seriousness of the incident and its implications for parliamentary dignity. The incident also led to opposition leaders criticizing the BJP for disrupting the House over unrelated matters.

The matter remains under investigation, heightening tensions between the government and opposition in Parliament.

