Rajya Sabha Elections For 37 Seats Scheduled On March 16; Sharad Pawar And Other MPs To Retire

The Election Commission of India has announced that elections to fill 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states will take place on March 16. The formal notification for the polls will be released on February 26, while candidates can file their nominations until March 5. Voting will be held between 9 am and 4 pm, followed by counting of votes from 5 pm, with results expected later the same day.

These vacancies are arising as the terms of several sitting members conclude between April 2 and April 9. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of seats falling vacant, with seven members set to retire. Tamil Nadu, Bihar and West Bengal will each see five vacancies, while Odisha has four. Assam will have three seats opening up, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Telangana two each, and Himachal Pradesh one.

Several prominent political figures are among those completing their Rajya Sabha tenures. From Maharashtra, outgoing members include Sharad Pawar, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Ramdas Athawale. Tamil Nadu will see the retirement of leaders such as M. Thambidurai, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi and G. K. Vasan.

In West Bengal, members whose terms are ending include Saket Gokhale and Ritabrata Banerjee. Assam’s outgoing representative is Rameswar Teli. Bihar will see the retirement of Prem Chand Gupta, Ram Nath Thakur, Upendra Kushwaha and Harivansh Narayan Singh.

From Chhattisgarh, K. T. S. Tulsi is set to complete his term. Haryana’s outgoing members include Ramchandra Jangra and Kiran Choudhry, while Telangana will see the retirement of Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The newly elected members will assume office after the current MPs formally retire and their terms come to an end in early April.