Rajya Sabha showdown: Congress walks out, HM Shah says ‘they are afraid to hear the truth on terror’

New Delhi: In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the Congress party and other INDIA bloc members staged a dramatic walkout, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House to respond to questions related to Operation Sindoor after the discussion. The protest unfolded just as Union Home Minister Amit Shah began replying to the Opposition's concerns.

Despite HM Shah's assurance that he would address every question raised, Opposition MPs shouted slogans such as “PM ko bulao (Call the Prime Minister)”, stalling the session and refusing to engage in the Minister’s detailed response.

"You have to deal with me first. Why do you want to call the PM? You will have more difficulty," HM Shah responded, directly taking on the protesting MPs. Emphasising that Prime Minister Modi was “very much in office", HM Shah questioned the insistence on his presence: “If I can respond and clarify, then why insist on hearing from him?”

As tensions escalated, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge stood up, reiterating the demand. “The questions pertain to PM Modi. I'm not saying you (Shah) are not capable of answering. But if PM Modi, being in Delhi, does not come here, this is disrespect of the Rajya Sabha,” Kharge said before walking out, followed by all Opposition MPs.

However, HM Amit Shah continued his address, calling out what he termed the Opposition’s double standards and lack of political will to discuss the facts.

He pointed out that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) had already decided that the government would respond to the Operation Sindoor debate and left it to the government to decide who would speak.

“It was decided that the discussion will happen for as long as the Opposition wanted, but the response would be given as per the government's decision. You agreed to the debate, now you walk out because you don’t want to hear the truth,” HM Shah said.

In a sharp attack on the Congress party, Shah alleged that the walkout was not about parliamentary protocol, but a strategy to avoid being held accountable for years of “appeasement politics” that, according to him, weakened India’s war on terror.

Shah reiterated what he had said in the Lok Sabha a day earlier — that Congress-led governments had diluted anti-terror laws for vote-bank politics, jeopardising national security in the process.

“This is the same party that sought proof of surgical strikes and airstrikes. And now, they are unwilling to even sit through a discussion on Operation Sindoor, which was a powerful response to terrorism,” HM Shah said.

Despite the walkout, the Union Home Minister continued detailing the operational success and strategic clarity behind Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's resolve to neutralise terror at its roots — even if it meant taking the battle across the border.



