Rajya Sabha witnesses heated exchange over SIR despite govt's assurance on debate

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha experienced a heated standoff on Tuesday as opposition leaders, led by Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, called for an urgent debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They accused the process of causing suicides and voter disenfranchisement across 12 states and union territories.

On the other hand, the government responded in a positive manner but declined to initiate debate on SIR instantly.

The confrontation, unfolding shortly after 2.00 p.m. when proceedings resumed, pitted the opposition's pleas for immediate action against the government's insistence on prioritising a commemorative discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's measured yet firm response failed to quell the uproar, leading to a point of order, rebukes from the Chair, and eventual progression to legislative business, underscoring deepening rifts in the Winter Session's second day.

As the session resumed at 2 p.m., Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, amid lingering tensions from Monday's disruptions, allowed Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement.

Rijiju reiterated the government's openness, "We are ready for a comprehensive discussion on electoral reforms, including SIR. But proceeding before Vande Mataram -- a symbol that inspired our freedom struggle and billions -- would be inappropriate. This isn't the first time I've assured you; don't get overwrought, as it helps no one."

He referenced the first Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, where the government proposed the Vande Mataram slot, allocating time for listed items like the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill. "In the all-party meeting yesterday, we consulted extensively. Opposition suggested starting tomorrow at 2.00 p.m. to conclude by Thursday -- a reasonable proposition. We'll finalise a date in consultation with leaders and the Chair. But please, no conditions on timelines. All issues matter: Vande Mataram honours our heritage; reforms ensure our democracy's future," he said.

Trinamool Congress' Derek O’Brien, invoking Rule 176, amplified the human cost, saying, "More than 14 parties demand this because lives are at stake. BLOs are collapsing under pressure."

Chairman Radhakrishnan swiftly rejected the point, retorting, "You sought the minister's response; he has spoken. Raising the same issue repeatedly disrupts the House."

Then Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue and said, “What our Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that whatever the agenda or whatever the agenda is put before the House, it should get priority. But rule 267 says that all other issues should be kept aside and first preference should be given to 267 discussion, that's why we have given notice, otherwise there is no need to give 267 notice... Keeping aside all other business, the government should take discussion under 267 that is important. You give us permission to start a discussion under 267."

DMK's Tiruchi Siva echoed the plea and said, "We never opposed Vande Mataram proceeding first. Sunday's all-party meet set this in motion; three days have lapsed. Our request for a two-day debate starting tomorrow is fair -- how can it be rebuffed?"

But Speaker Radhakrishnan, emphasising procedural sanctity, declined further indulgence. "The House must function as decided", he ruled, pivoting to the Manipur GST (Amendment) Bill's discussion.