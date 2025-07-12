Ram, Krishna, Shankar are symbols of our faith and heritage: Yogi

Asserting that Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Lord Shankar and the epics associated with them are not just sto-ries, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said they are symbols of our faith, herit-age and the highest ideals of a civilised culture.

Citing the views of eminent socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, he said that as long as Indians con-tinue to worship Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, Leela Purushottam Murli Manohar Shri Krishna and Devadhidev Mahadev Shankar, no force in the world can harm the nation.

“It’s unfortunate that today, those who claim to follow Lohia’s ideology no longer heed his words,” said” Adityanath, according to a press statement issued here.

“But one thing is certain, anyone who opposes Lord Ram is bound to face ruin,” he added.

The chief minister was addressing the concluding session of the Shri Ram Katha and Guru Purnima Ma-hotsav held at the Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in Gorakhnath Temple.

After offering floral tributes to the portraits of the late Mahants Digvijaynath and Avaidyanath and wor-shipping the Vyaspeeth, Adityanath emphasized that the stories of Shri Ram and other deities are inte-gral to India’s cultural fabric.

The chief minister reminded the audience that Dr Lohia, a staunch socialist, freedom fighter and fierce critic of the Congress Party had initiated Ramayana Melas and stood firmly for Sanatan Dharma, the statement said.

He recalled that in the years following Independence, “when doubts were raised about India’s unity, Dr Lohia had affirmed that as long as Ram, Krishna and Shiva are worshipped, there can be no disunity”.

Expressing regret, Adityanath said that today’s so-called socialists have strayed from Dr Lohia’s path and now “even open fire” on Ram devotees.

Referring to the fate of the demon Maricha from the Ramayana, the chief minister said that despite be-ing born into a noble lineage, the former met a tragic end.

“Though born human, he died like an animal. This is the consequence of betraying righteousness,” he said.

Adityanath stressed the importance of aligning one’s actions and thoughts, saying that even an illiterate person can recite the Hanuman Chalisa with devotion and Hanuman became revered just by serving Lord Ram with unwavering faith.

“Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Lord Shankar and the epics associated with them are not just stories, they are symbols of our faith, heritage and the highest ideals of a civilised culture. It is the duty of every Indian to safeguard and uphold these legacies. Ram, Krishna and Shiva are living embodiments of Sanatan Dhar-ma,” he said.

The chief minister called Sanatan Dharma the soul of India.

Citing a Muslim woman lawyer who once said, “We are also Sanatanis. India has only one religion. Sana-tan Dharma. My mode of worship may be Islam, but my religion is Sanatan”, he urged people to under-stand the difference between dharma, sect and faith.

Adityanath explained that Sanatan Dharma is not merely a method of worship, but a way of life that embraces various forms of devotion.

The chief minister said that Shri Ram Katha has been an intrinsic part of the Indian tradition for thou-sands of years.

“There is no Sanatani in the world who is unfamiliar with the episodes of Shri Ram Katha. Ramayana re-mains the most watched television serial even today. When India had a population of 100 crore and only half had access to television, 66 crore people still watched the serial,” he added. Adityanath said that Ramayana was the most viewed programme on Doordarshan during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Describing Guru Purnima as a glorious occasion, the chief minister said it offers an opportunity to ex-press gratitude toward one’s teacher. “India is the only country that has taught the world how to express gratitude,” he added.