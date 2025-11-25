Ram Temple Dhwajarohan Utsav: PM Modi receives warm welcome, offers prayers at Sapt Mandir

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received an enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Ayodhya for the much-awaited 'Dhwajarohan Utsav', the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the Saket College helipad, after which the Prime Minister proceeded toward the temple complex, leading a vibrant roadshow.

Crowds lined the route in large numbers, waving the Tricolour, BJP flags, and flags bearing symbols of Lord Ram, while chants of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Modi-Modi" echoed throughout the city.

People showered flower petals on the Prime Minister's convoy as it moved from Saket College towards the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the historic event.

During his visit, PM Modi also offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir located within the vast Ram Temple complex.

These seven temples honour Maharishi Vashistha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Maharishi Valmiki, Goddess Ahalya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari.

The Sapt Mandirs represent the revered gurus, devotees and companions who played pivotal roles in Lord Rama's life, and their presence in the complex highlights their enduring significance.

Later, at around 12:00 p.m., the Prime Minister will take part in the flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the formal completion of the Ram Temple's construction. The ceremony holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for devotees across the country.

The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes and winds.

The event marks another milestone in the unfolding cultural renaissance centred around Ayodhya, with leaders emphasising that the flag symbolises not only religious devotion but also India's enduring civilisational ethos.