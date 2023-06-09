Live
Ram temple in Ayodhya awaits for clearance for receiving foreign donations
New Delhi; The temple trust of Ram temple in Ayodhya is waiting for cleatance from Union Minister for Home Affairs to receive donations from devotees
The trust expects to get clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to start securing foreign funds via NRI accounts from November.
NRIs and foreigners wanting to make their contribution to the temple will get an opportunity to do so before its formal inauguration.
The trust is collecting more than Rs 1 crore in a month through the contributions of daily pilgrims and individuals settled in various parts of the country.
However, the trust has been unable to accept donations from outside the country as it is yet to obtain Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration.
In-charge of the trust's camp office in Ayodhya, Prakash Kumar Gupta said: "All the formalities have been completed and necessary documentation has been done. We are hopeful of getting clearance from the MHA in November and will start accepting donations from other countries."