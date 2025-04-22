Ramdev agrees to pull down videos linking ‘Rooh Afza’ with 'Sharbat Jihad'

Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev on Tuesday agreed before the Delhi High Court to pull down videos from social media in which he had reportedly linked pharmaceutical and food company Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza with 'Sharbat Jihad'.

A Bench of Justice Amit Bansal was hearing a plea filed by Hamdard seeking removal of the Yoga guru's controversial videos from social media platforms.

Earlier this month, Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali's ‘Gulab Sharbat’, claimed that Rooh Afza’s parent company Hamdard was using its gain for building mosques and madrasas.

Later, Ramdev defended his speech, saying that he did not mention any brand or community.

During the course of hearing, the single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Bansal, earlier in the day, slammed Baba Ramdev for using communal slurs against Rooh Afza.

“It shocks the conscience of the Court. This is indefensible,” said Justice Bansal.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, said that such videos should not be allowed “even for a moment”, adding that Ramdev had earlier attacked herbal health company Himalaya because it is also owned by a Muslim.

Rohatgi referred to the contempt proceedings initiated by the Supreme Court against Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved’s Managing Director Acharya Balakrishna over continued publication of misleading advertisements and targeting allopathy.

In August last year, the duo were discharged of the contempt of court notice in view of the apology tendered personally before the apex court and the public apology published by Patanjali in leading newspapers.

After Justice Bansal of the Delhi HC warned of a strong order, Ramadev’s counsel agreed to pull down the controversial video and advertisements.

The Delhi High Court asked Ramdev to file an undertaking on affidavit that he will not issue such statements, advertisements and social media posts in future. The matter will be heard next on May 1.