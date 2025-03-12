Ramzan month deliberately chosen to hurt Muslims: Bengal CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, made a highly sensitive statement on the floor of the Assembly when she claimed that the Ramzan month is being chosen deliberately by some people to hurt the Muslims.

"Ramzan month is being deliberately chosen by some to hurt the Muslims. But people from minority communities should be rest assured. The unity of all religions will prevail," the Chief Minister said while addressing the House on the third day of the second round of Budget session of the Assembly here on Wednesday noon.

Tension prevailed on the floor of the House since Chief Minister Banerjee made an entry there, with Trinamool Congress legislators protesting against some "reportedly offensive" comments made by the Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, about the minority MLAs of the ruling Trinamool Congress while speaking to the mediapersons at the Assembly gate on Tuesday.

Even when the Chief Minister started speaking, her speech was disrupted by a heated and loud exchange of statements between the Trinamool Congress and BJP legislators.

At a time, Chief Minister Banerjee was heard accusing the BJP legislators of playing communal cards in politics.

"Humanity is the biggest lesson of religion. But you people always play the communal card in politics. Please do not exploit religion for narrow political gains. I am myself a Hindu. I do not need a certificate from you for that," she said.

She also accused the BJP of insulting the tradition of Bengal.

"Please do not insult Bengal. Please do not try to divide Bengal in the name of religion. Why don't you have Muslim candidates in elections? Almost 79 per cent of my party's candidates in any election are Hindus. We also have an adequate number of women candidates. The crow is trying to pose as a peacock now," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack against the Leader of Opposition but without directly naming the latter.

"It is better to ignore him (LoP Suvendu Adhikari). He joined Trinamool Congress realising that he had no future in Congress. After that he joined the BJP after creating confusion within Trinamool Congress. Very soon he will get joining request from any other party," CM Banerjee said.

During his turn to speak, the Chief Whip of BJP's Legislative Party in the Assembly, Shankar Ghosh, said that the Chief Minister chose to remain silent when many of her heavyweight Muslim Cabinet members attacked the Hindus regularly.

"No action is taken against such Ministers," Ghosh said.

Later, the BJP legislators staged a walkout and sat in a sit-in protest at the gate of the Assembly led by the Leader of Opposition.