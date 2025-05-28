Live
Rana moves court seeking permission to talk to family
New Delhi: Jailed 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Tuesday moved a court here seeking permission to speak to his family.
The application, moved through Rana’s counsel, is likely to be taken up Wednesday before Special Judge Chander Jit Singh.
The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman is currently in judicial custody.
Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the American Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.
Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA.
Before the proceedings, the judge asked Rana if he had a lawyer.
After Rana said he didn’t, the judge informed him that a counsel was being provided to him from Delhi Legal Services Authority.
Advocate Piyush Sachdeva was then appointed to represent him.
Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India’s
financial capital.