Rana planned Delhi terror attack similar to 26/11: Court

New Delhi: A court here has noted that Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana had identified New Delhi for attacks akin to the 26/11 strikes as part of a conspiracy that travelled beyond the geographical borders of India.

Special NIA judge Chander Jit Singh noted in an order passed on April 10 that there was enough material produced by the probe agency to say that the allegations in the present case pertained to safety and security of the nation, a source said. "The material produced on record reflect that the conspiracy in question travels beyond the geographical borders.

the multiple targets in the form of various places in multiple cities in India, including the national capital, were sought to be identified," the judge is believed to have noted in the 12-page order.

Thus, to reach the root of the matter and to unearth the facts which are laid in the deep-rooted conspiracy, a sustained custodial interrogation (of Rana) is required, the judge said.

"He needs to be confronted with witnesses and forensic and documentary evidence seized during the investigation, as well as material concerning the reconnaissance visits of the accused and his accomplices," the judge is believed to have said in the order sending Rana to 18-day NIA custody. This exercise indicates the necessity of custodial interrogation for which time is required, the judge said.